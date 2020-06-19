Image copyright Getty Images

The Scottish government has replaced its "stay at home" message with "stay safe" as the country enters the second phase of its lockdown easing plan.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the new advice reflected the fact that the virus was now "firmly in retreat".

But she stressed that it has not yet gone away - and people should still stay at home as much as possible.

Ms Sturgeon was speaking after the UK's coronavirus alert level was downgraded from four to three.

It means the virus is now considered to be "in general circulation", and transmission is no longer thought to be "high or rising exponentially".

On Thursday, Scotland formally moved to the second phase of its four-phased "route map" aimed at gradually bringing the country out of lockdown while continuing to suppress the virus.

The changes mean that anyone who lives on their own - or only with children - can now form an "extended group" with one other household. These groups can meet indoors, without physical distancing, and are also able to have overnight stays.

People can also now meet outdoors with two other households at the same time rather than just one - although only in groups of up to eight - and those in the shielded group are able to go outside and meet other people for the first time.

Further easing measures will be introduced later this month, including the reopening of most non-essential shops on 29 June.

The changes have seen the Scottish government replace the "stay at home" slogan that has featured prominently in TV adverts and during Ms Sturgeon's daily briefings with a new "stay safe, protect others, save lives" message.

Ms Sturgeon said: "There is no doubt the virus in Scotland is now firmly in retreat, and that is why the changes to the rules and the guidance I announced yesterday, although significant, were also careful. We know we have to keep the virus in retreat.

"If we all keep doing the right thing, I am more optimistic than I have been in a long time that we are now firmly on the track to getting normality back into our lives."

The Scottish government has also launched a new public awareness campaign using the acronym Facts, which stands for: