Derelict building fire in Glasgow sparks 'horrendous bang'
- 18 June 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A fire has torn through a derelict building in Glasgow, causing an explosion which was heard across the east end of the city.
Emergency services were called to the scene near Duke Street at around 20:40.
Locals reported a "horrendous bang" and posted images of thick black smoke appearing across the skyline.
Police have sealed off Duke Street where it meets Shettleston Road.