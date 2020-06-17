Scotland

Scotland's papers: Tourism rescue package and Covid-19 drug hopes

  • 17 June 2020
Image caption First minister Nicola Sturgeon hopes the UK government's job retention scheme could be extended in Scotland to protect the country's tourism industry, reports The Scotsman.
Image caption The Herald says the first minister has been warned that key sectors of Scotland's economy face "wholesale collapse" unless coronavirus physical-distancing restrictions are relaxed.
Image caption The Daily Record reports that the number of people in Scotland out of work has "rocketed" by 30,000 to 127,000.
Image caption The number of universal credit claimants in north-east Scotland has soared by 81%, says the Evening Express.
Image caption The world's first coronavirus treatment that has proved to save lives is being given to NHS patients, according to The Times.
Image caption The Daily Mail heralds the drug as the "biggest breakthrough yet", saying the 50p-a-day steroid cuts deaths by a third in the sickest patients.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph says Boris Johnson will use the £14bn foreign aid budget to counter "Russian meddling" and protect national security after announcing he is scrapping the Department for International Development.
Image caption The National devotes its front page to the UK government's free school meals U-turn, saying that "heartless Tories" were shamed into the move after a "furious backlash".
Image caption "Rashford 1, Johnson 0" is the headline in the i newspaper, referring to the campaign led by footballer Marcus Rashford on child poverty which triggered a change in the UK government's policy on free school meals over the summer.
Image caption The Glasgow Times says thousands of parents in the city will be given school meal money with the council handing out direct payments.
Image caption An investigation has been launched after two passenger aircraft collided at Aberdeen Airport, reports the Press and Journal.
Image caption Dogs and cats should be given training before lockdown ends or they could be traumatised when owners return to work, according to the Daily Star.
Image caption People are being urged not to travel to a popular Tayside beach after lifeguards were forced to slash patrols, reports The Courier.
Image caption The grieving relatives of a man who died after contracting Covid-19 in a care home are seeking answers after learning inspectors found "serious" infection control issues there, says the Edinburgh Evening News.
Image caption The Evening Telegraph reports that an "abusive yob" tried to rob a woman in the street.

