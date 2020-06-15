Image copyright Getty Images

Nurseries and other early learning and childcare providers have received new guidance to help them plan for reopening when it is safe to do so.

Although childcare is in place for vulnerable children and children of key workers, most providers will remain closed until later in the summer.

The guidance includes caring for children in small groups and minimising contact between those groups.

Nurseries are also being asked to maximise the use of outdoor space.

There are also recommendations for enhanced hand hygiene and cleaning practice and physical distancing between adults and older children at drop-off and pick-up times.

The guidance was developed in partnership with Health Protection Scotland, local authorities, representatives of private and third-sector childcare providers, trade unions and the Care Inspectorate.

Children's Minister Maree Todd said: "We all want our youngest children to be back enjoying their nurseries and playing with friends as soon as possible.

"However, the safety of children and staff must come first, so nurseries and other childcare settings can only fully reopen when public health advice tells us it is safe to do so."

Outdoor nurseries were allowed to open on 3 June

She added: "This new guidance makes clear the principles that should be followed in preparing for staff and children to return.

"Our fantastic childcare practitioners know their settings best and they will be responsible for ensuring all necessary steps are taken to restart high-quality learning and care in a nurturing and safe environment."

Guidance was previously published for childminders and fully outdoor nurseries who were able to reopen from 3 June, as part of phase one of lifting restrictions.