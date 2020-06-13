Image copyright PA Media Image caption A total of 136,146 people in Scotland have now been tested through NHS labs

Five new deaths have been reported among people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland.

The latest official figures show an increase of 21 in the number of new cases reported.

Deaths confirmed by Public Health Scotland are now 2,447 - although the actual number is known to be higher.

There were 983 patients in hospital last night with either confirmed or suspected Covid-19, a rise of 69. Three fewer patients were in intensive care.

Confirmed cases in hospital have dropped by eight to 582, with suspected cases jumping up by 77.

The latest levels are a slight increase on the previous day when only three new deaths were reported.

However, the number of new cases is down six - from 27 - compared with Friday.

Image copyright Paul McMullin Image caption Seven health boards across Scotland have reported no new cases

A total of 136,146 people in Scotland have now been tested through NHS labs to date with 120,416 confirmed negative and 15,730 positive.

Of those who have tested positive 3,892 have been discharged from hospital since 5 March.

Figures across the country's health boards remained largely unchanged with NHS Lothian the only area reporting more than five people in intensive care.

There were no new cases at all in the Borders, Dumfries and Galloway, Grampian, Highland, Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles.

The number of care homes with a current case of suspected Covid-19 has fallen by six from 372 to 366.