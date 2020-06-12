First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has called for more support from the UK Treasury to avoid further damage to the economy and jobs.

Ms Sturgeon was speaking at her daily briefing after the latest figures showed the UK economy had contracted by 20% in the first month of lockdown.

The first minister said the figures confirmed that the health crisis had become an economic crisis.

She said it was time to extend support, possibly for two years.

Scotland's first minister said she had previously welcomed the UK government's interventions such as the furlough scheme, which has paid people whose businesses were unable to operate during the lockdown.

But she said now was the time for a further extension of support, like had happened in countries such as France.

"The alternative to extended support being put in place is either that businesses are forced to reopen before it is safe to do so, and that could damage health and cost lives, or businesses have to take an even bigger hit - and that will cost jobs," she said.

The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show that the UK's economy shrank by 20.4% in April, the largest monthly contraction on record.

The contraction in the UK economy is three times greater than the decline seen during the whole of the 2008 to 2009 economic downturn.

But analysts said April was likely to be the worst month, as the government began easing the lockdown in May.

The ONS also published figures for the three months from February to April, which showed a decline of 10.4% compared with the previous three-month period.