Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A piper performs during the ceremony at Edinburgh Castle

Pipers have paid tribute to the thousands of Scots who were killed or captured in the Battle of St Valery.

The French fishing port was the site of the last stand by the soldiers of the 51st Highland Division 80 years ago.

The battle was immortalised in the march Heroes of St Valery, which was composed by Pipe Major Donald MacLean - one of those captured.

It was performed by an estimated 500 pipers across the world to mark the anniversary of the "forgotten Dunkirk".

Prince Charles took the salute from a piper at Birkhall on Friday, while wreaths were laid in Edinburgh and Aberdeen.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Those who died or were captured at St Valery were remembered at Edinburgh Castle

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A piper plays on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The Queen's Piper, Pipe Major Richard Grisdale of The Royal Regiment of Scotland, performed at Windsor Castle

Image copyright Mark Owens/Poppyscotland Image caption Prince Charles took part in the commemorations at his Birkhall residence

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Standard bearer Geoff Williams from Legion Scotland outside Edinburgh City Chambers

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Consul General Laurence Pais lays a wreath at the Stone of Remembrance at Edinburgh City Chambers

Image caption A wreath was laid at the Gordon Highlanders Memorial in Aberdeen

