Scotland's first minister has said she expects the coronavirus outbreak to continue to decline after the country's infection rate fell slightly.

Nicola Sturgeon said the so-called R number - essentially the rate at which the virus spreads - was now estimated to be between 0.6 and 0.8.

This is lower than the previous estimate of between 0.7 and 0.9.

Ms Sturgeon said it suggested the country was making "real progress in combating and suppressing the virus".

And she said it was likely she would be able to announce further easing of the lockdown restrictions next Thursday.

The R number shows the rate at which this virus is reproducing. If is above one every person with the virus will infect more than one other person and the virus will then continue to spread.

If R is below one - as it currently is thought to be - then the number of people with the virus will fall over time.

Ms Sturgeon said: "Under that estimate, we expect that the virus will continue to decline".

The first minister said that an estimated 4,500 people had the virus and were infectious in Scotland last Friday, compared with 11,500 the previous Friday.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.