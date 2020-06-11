Scotland

Scotland's papers: JK Rowling's abuse past and Scotland tourism boost

  • 11 June 2020
Image caption The Sun splashes a story about Harry Potter author JK Rowling on its front page. The writer revealed she was the victim of domestic abuse in a lengthy blog post on her website. The paper reports that she suffered "traumatic domestic abuse". She also spoke of a sexual assault while in her 20s but did not state her attacker's identity. The post follows controversy over the author's views on trans issues.
Image caption The story makes the top half of the Scottish Daily Mail's front page, with the paper calling the revelations "astonishing" as it details Ms Rowling's "explosive story" in her own words. The main front page story claims care home workers are"being failed" by the coronavirus testing programme.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph's Scottish edition also carries the JK Rowling story and a large picture of the author but its main story concentrates on the announcement yesterday that Scotland's hospitality industry has been told it could reopen for business on 15 July. The Scottish government told pubs, restaurants and the tourism sector to prepare for "safe" reopening.
Image caption The Times Scotland reports that pubs, restaurants, museums and cinemas will reopen with physical distancing measures in four weeks' time as Scotland enters the final phases of lockdown. It draws attention to Nicola Sturgeon's insistence on the 2m social distancing rule.
Image caption The Scotsman also leads with the tourism restart, claiming a potential "staycation rush" of people wanting to take holidays at home. It reports that many businesses see the 2m rule as problematic.
Image caption The Herald sees the move as the tourism industry preparing to "resurrect" part of its vital summer season. It reports that the Scottish Tourism Association has renewed calls for the two-metre social distancing rule to be cut in half - to further help flagging businesses attempting to recover from the economic shutdown.
Image caption Calls for a reduction to the 2m rule make the front page of the P&J which also reports warnings from a major hotel owner that hundreds of jobs are still at risk in the hospitality and tourism sector as lockdown is eased further.
Image caption "Holidays are back on for summer" says the i newspaper. It reports on the phase 3 announcement and says that large shops, cinemas, museums and galleries will also be able to reopen if the move goes ahead on 15 July.
Image caption The Edinburgh Evening News predicts a "staycation rush" to the city as Brits try to salvage holiday plans. It also raises hopes for a "jobs boost" to the capital.
Image caption The latest revelations in the Madeleine McCann case make the front of the Scottish Daily Express. A former girlfriend of the new suspect, a man the media have named as Christian B, tells of "her torment" at the hands of the man German police suspect of murdering Madeleine in 2007.
Image caption The Daily Record leads with the same story and an interview with the British ex-girlfriend of the man suspected by German police of murdering Madeleine McCann. The disturbing headline reads "I found Maddie beast under my bed".
Image caption The Madeleine McCann suspect makes the front of the Daily Star of Scotland, but the main story says TV presenters Ant and Dec have apologised for impersonating people of colour on Saturday Night Takeaway. The duo issued an apology and said that offending episodes had been removed from catch-up and streaming services.
Image caption Coronavirus is the lead in The Courier which reports Nicola Sturgeon as "under fire" over care home staff Covid testing. The report says it emerged that fewer than one fifth of workers had been checked for the deadly virus.
Image caption The National's leads with claims by former Sage scientific adviser, Prof Neil Ferguson, that the UK's death toll could have been cut "by at least half" if the country had gone into lockdown a week earlier. The scientist - who was forced to resign after being caught flouting lockdown rules - said this could have saved the lives of about 25,000 people.
Image caption The Glasgow Times says a star of Scottish reality show The Scheme has appeared in court accused of grabbing someone's face covering, in what the paper describes as a "Covid assault".
Image caption The story of a suspected shoplifter who was hit by a car is the lead in the Dundee Evening Telegraph.
Image caption And the Evening Express in Aberdeen reports on a woman who faces an assault charge after an alleged attack in the city.

