Scotland's tourism businesses have been told to prepare to reopen on 15 July.

Tourism Secretary Fergus Ewing said the date was conditional on Scotland having moved to the third phase of the route map for easing lockdown restrictions.

He said businesses needed clarity to be able to plan for reopening.

However, he warned that "absolutely nothing can be guaranteed" and this date may change if the evidence on Covid-19 requires it.

