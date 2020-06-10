Coronavirus death toll in Scotland reaches 4,000

Image copyright Getty Images

A total of 4,000 deaths in Scotland have now been linked to Covid-19, according to the latest figures.

The National Records of Scotland (NRS) data indicated that 89 people died in the week ending 7 June, down 42 on the previous week.

The NRS figures have now shown a reduction in the number of deaths from Covid-19 for six weeks in a row.

Deaths involving Covid-19 accounted for 8% of all deaths registered last week, down from 36% at its peak.

The largest proportion of coronavirus deaths last week (47%) were still related to care homes but the proportion has dropped back from previous weeks.

Three quarters of all deaths involving Covid-19 have been of people aged 75 or over.

The NRS figures are higher than those announced each day by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon because they include all cases where Covid-19 is mentioned on a death certificate, even if the patient had not been tested.