Health Secretary Jeane Freeman has told MSPs almost 900 NHS staff may have contracted coronavirus in hospitals.

She stressed it was "unvalidated data" but said there were 894 confirmed or suspected cases among health staff linked to 125 "incidents" at hospitals.

Ms Freeman spoke of a "potential 901 patient cases" of coronavirus that could be linked to these outbreaks.

A total of 870 patients have been confirmed with a further 31 suspected cases, including 218 deaths.

Ms Freeman said: "When we do the validation of data we will know how many of those cases, those staff, those deaths arose as a consequence of hospital acquired Covid-19."

The health secretary said the Scottish government published the unvalidated data to try to be "helpful".

But she stressed: "It is not yet clear whether all of the individuals involved contracted the infection in the community prior to admission or in hospital."

Speaking about the number of staff and patients who could have been infected, she said: "This position is very far from definitive at the moment, not least due to the long incubation period of Covid-19."

Importance of testing emphasised

Tory health spokesman Miles Briggs told Ms Freeman: "This failure has meant people have entered hospital without coronavirus, they have caught it there and they have died."

She responded: "Please do not assert what you do not know, you are asserting yet again, on the basis of suspected transmissions, that people have caught this virus in hospital and have died.

"You don't know that and neither do I."

Mr Briggs later added: "Little did we know that when the health secretary admitted there were 125 incidents of hospital-acquired Covid last week, she actually meant almost 2,000 people - 901 patients and 894 staff.

"While we have long known the risks that our brave doctors and nurses undertake when they treat Covid victims, the lack of PPE within hospitals simply will not have helped.

"These revelations simply underline the importance of testing NHS staff, although the health secretary still hasn't been able to give a date for when that will commence."

Mr Briggs and other opposition politicians also attacked the health secretary on the issue of testing.

Green MSP Alison Johnstone said research suggested infections could be reduced by a third by routine testing.

Ms Freeman has not yet been able to give a start date for the testing of hospital staff.

Ms Johnstone said: "While we ask questions in this chamber, potential asymptomatic carriers are walking around hospitals with potential to infect patients and high-risk staff, such as black and minority ethnic doctors and nurses.

"The ongoing absence of routine, regular testing in our hospitals is indefensible."

Caveats 'ignored'

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said his confidence in the government had been "shaken" by the 218 deaths that may be linked to the hospital outbreaks.

Labour health spokeswoman Monica Lennon said: "It's clear that coronavirus has been out of control in our hospitals despite emergency steps to ban visitors and reduce patient numbers.

"It's deeply worrying that the health secretary has not been upfront with the public all along about the harm caused to NHS patients and staff."

Ms Freeman said while she had published unvalidated data in this instance "to be helpful" she would not do so again.

She told MSPs: "I will not do that again because clearly all the caveats that surround unvalidated data are ignored and the numbers are taken as fact and that is entirely wrong."

With regards to the testing of NHS staff, she said "testing of those individuals, particularly staff who do not have symptoms is the right precautionary measure".

But the health secretary added that the "right delivery plan" was needed before this could happen, with work under way on this.