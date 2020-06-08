Image copyright PA Media Image caption Ms Sturgeon said she had been "longing" to report a drop in death rates from the virus

Nicola Sturgeon is "optimistic" that Scotland's coronavirus restrictions could be eased further on 18 June after a second day with no recorded deaths.

The first minister said the continuing "steady decline" in the death rate was "obviously very encouraging".

However, she warned it was "highly likely" that more deaths would be registered in the coming days.

And she confirmed that "shielding" of those most at risk from the virus would continue until the end of July.

