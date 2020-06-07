Image copyright PA Media

No new deaths to coronavirus have been registered in Scotland in the past 24 hours for the first time since the early days of the pandemic.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman cautioned that fewer deaths were recorded at weekends, and warned further deaths were "still likely".

Latest figures Scottish government show 15,621 people have tested positive for Covid-19.

This was an increase of 18 from Saturday.

Because no additional people who tested positive have died, the total number of deaths in Scotland by this measure has remained at 2,415.

There has been no change in the numbers of people in hospital with a confirmed case - 646, with 16 being treated in intensive care. A further nine people were in intensive care with suspected Covid-19.

Since 5 March, 3,801 people have been discharged from hospital after receiving treatment for the virus.

Scotland's coronavirus deaths

Speaking at the government's coronavirus briefing, Ms Freeman said zero deaths in 24 hours was "one piece of positive news", but urged people not to read too much into the figure and to continue to abide by lockdown restrictions.

She said: "I would offer our note of caution about reading too much into today's figure.

"We know that fewer deaths tend to be registered at the weekend than on other days of the week; it is still very likely that further Covid-19 deaths will be reported in the days ahead.

"And, as always, I want to stress that the numbers I'm reading out are not simply statistics. Every one of those 2,415 people who have died was an individual whose loss is a source of grief and sorrow to very many.

"So I want to send my deepest condolences to everyone who's lost a loved one."