Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Large numbers of people visited Loch Lomond last weekend as the lockdown restrictions were eased slightly

Police have closed roads leading to some of Scotland's most popular beauty spots as the public is warned to stay away.

The move is a bid to avoid scenes of crowds swarming to popular areas seen last weekend as lockdown restrictions were eased.

Loch Lomondside and Stirlingshire are off limits to day-trippers.

The message from National Park bosses is: "If you love the place - stay away".

A weekend of warm weather inspired people across Scotland to flock to parks and beaches as lockdown rules were slightly eased, allowing Scots to sunbathe and meet friends or family from one other household outdoors for the first time in months.

Image copyright Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park Image caption Litter was an issue last weekend at Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park

But police dispersed more than 2,000 gatherings last weekend and car traffic trebled at some beauty spots.

Following the lockdown breaches, Nicola Sturgeon said Scotland's coronavirus guidelines could be enforced by new laws if "even a minority" continued to flout them.

This weekend, Police Scotland and Stirling Council closed a road beside Loch Lomond to deter day-trippers.

The B-road between Drymen and Rowardennan is shut to vehicles, apart from local residents, for 21 days after people flocked to places like Balmaha last weekend.

The Bracklinn Road near Bracklinn Falls in Callander has also been closed.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sunbathers were out in force in Luss, on the shores of Loch Lomond, in the sweltering temperatures last Saturday

Local councillor Danny Gibson said visitors flouted the Scottish government's recreational travel guidance.

He said: "We have felt it necessary to close the road because of issues last week over illegal parking traffic congestion, dangerous driving and littering so we have had to take this step to protect our local residents.

"The guidance is five miles within your local area for leisure and recreation and 99% of the population don't live within five miles of Balmaha so the clear message is to stay local."

Image copyright Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park Image caption Roads have been closed to stop people heading to beauty spots for day trips

Police also issued a warning to anyone considering breaking the five-mile rule.

Insp Andy Bushell from Forth Valley division said: "Over the past week there has been a significant increase in footfall within our national parks and beauty spots, causing an increase in congestion, potential for accidents, and dangerous and inconsiderate parking on country roads.

"We have also witnessed a lot of groups not following the Scottish government regulations, engaging in anti social behaviour and some with no regard for the impact the behaviour was having on local residents.

"The National Park is currently closed and not in a position to welcome visitors - this means car parks are also closed. The volume of people coming into this area cannot be sustained safely."

Image copyright Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park Image caption All facilities including car parks at the National Park remain closed this weekend

Gordon Watson, chief executive of Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park, said that the time was not right to return there.

He said: "All visitor facilities including car parks around the National Park will remain closed this weekend. People should not be going to crowded places.

"Doing this creates the risk of spreading the infection to small rural communities like we have living here and putting unnecessary pressure on local services which are not yet running as normal."

'It will all be waiting'

He added: "We know people come here because they love this place but if you love the National Park please respect it and for now that may mean staying away a bit longer.

"It will all be here waiting for you when the time is right."

The first minister has also urged people not to gather for mass protests against racism over the weekend because of the coronavirus crisis.

Demonstrations have been planned across the country in the wake of the death of George Floyd in the US.

Nicola Sturgeon asked people to find safer ways of making their voices heard.