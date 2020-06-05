Image copyright PA Media Image caption An enhanced cleaning regime will be in place at Glasgow Airport as domestic routes resume

The owner of Glasgow and Aberdeen airports will ask passengers to bring their own facial coverings when key routes resume later this month.

AGS Airports said it had introduced safety measures including a product that kills germs and lasts for 30 days on surfaces such as check-in trays.

Protective screens will be installed at check-in and security halls.

Staff will wear protective equipment and passengers will also be asked to observe physical distancing.

Anyone who is displaying coronavirus symptoms is asked not to travel to the airports.

AGS, which also owns Southampton Airport, said an enhanced cleaning regime would be in place.

Anti-microbial product

This includes the use of electrostatic fogging machines that can disinfect surfaces within two minutes and a long-lasting anti-microbial product believed to be 99.9% effective against Covid-19.

Self-cleaning stations will be available for trolleys in baggage halls.

Derek Provan, chief executive of AGS Airports, said: "As the lockdown begins to ease and airlines start to confirm plans to restart domestic connectivity, it's important we do everything we possibly can to keep our airports clean and safe for our staff and for our passengers.

"These measures, which are in place at all three of our airports, will ensure we help each other to travel safely through our terminals at a time when we are working to get our country and the economy moving again."