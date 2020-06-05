Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Protesters demonstrating in London's Hyde Park earlier this week chanted "black lives matter" and "we will not be silent"

Scotland's justice secretary has said policing of anti-racism protests in Scotland this weekend will be "proportionate".

Demonstrations have been planned across the country in the wake of the death of George Floyd in the US.

He was being restrained by police with a knee on his neck when he died.

Despite urging people not to break coronavirus lockdown rules to attend, Humza Yousaf said police would allow the rallies to go ahead.

He said they would be policed with "common sense".

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland programme, Mr Yousaf said he would be involved in several digital campaigns over the weekend.

He urged would-be protesters not to risk their lives by attending mass gatherings.

Image caption Humza Yousaf has promised "common sense" and proportionate policing at anti-racism events this weekend

While Police Scotland's operational response is up to its chief constable, who has spoken to the Justice Secretary "virtually every day", Mr Yousaf said he hopes officers will police the events similarly to how they have dealt with lockdown rules.

He said: "The approach Police Scotland will take is an approach that they've adopted throughout this pandemic, which is a proportionate response, a common sense approach.

"We are giving strong advice for people not to go out and you saw there's a joint statement from myself, (lawyer and campaigner) Aamer Anwar, (Scottish Labour MSP) Anas Sarwar, Kadijartu Johnson - the sister of Sheku Bayoh - and we'll continue to frankly make calls to as many of the organisers of protests that we know and we've dealt with over the years to suggest that they don't go to the streets.

"If they do, then police will take a proportionate response and appropriately facilitate that protest but ask people to disperse and, if necessary, they can enforce that request."

Using the example of the protests against lockdown in Glasgow in May, attended by an estimated 30 to 40 people with one arrest, Mr Yousaf said: "They were allowed to say their piece and then they were asked to disperse, and the vast, vast majority of them complied with that order from the police.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Only 30-40 people attended an anti-lockdown demonstration at Glasgow Green in May

"I suspect the police will take a very similar, proportionate approach here."

In the joint statement referenced by Mr Yousaf, the sister of Mr Bayoh - who died in 2015 after being restrained by officers in Kirkcaldy, Fife - also urged those demanding justice for Mr Floyd to protest digitally.

Lockdown progress 'fragile'

The statement warned progress on easing lockdown in Scotland is "fragile" and said: "Like so many we want to stand in unity with millions across our planet to show solidarity with those protesting against racial injustice in the USA but also to support those challenging racial injustice and discrimination in Scotland.

"The rules in place are there to protect people's health and ultimately people's lives.

"Therefore, as long-term anti-racist campaigners we are still urging people to protest but to use the many other methods available at this time, including digital protests.

"We hope people will understand our position and explore other methods of demonstrating practical solidarity with #"BlackLivesMatter."

Image caption Thousands of people marched through Westminster in central London

Earlier in the week, chief constable Iain Livingstone said the "disgraceful and unacceptable" racism being seen in the US does not "reflect our style of policing in Scotland".

Mutual respect

He added: "We continue to value the strong bond of trust with all our citizens and communities.

"That trust is based on mutual respect and an absolute commitment to public service."

On the planned demonstrations, he said: "We would encourage everyone to continue to follow the Scottish government's regulations and guidance on meeting outdoors, and we will engage with organisers to minimise any risk to public safety."