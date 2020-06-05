Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Boris Johnson has described a bridge between Scotland and Northern Ireland as a "very interesting idea"

No feasibility study has yet been commissioned on the idea of a bridge linking Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has previously described the bridge as a "very interesting idea" and said in December "watch this space".

But the Cabinet Office has told the BBC no detailed feasibility work has yet begun and no money has been spent.

A spokesman said UK government officials were looking only "in general terms" at improving connectivity.

The statement, in response to a BBC Freedom of Information request, suggests little headway has been made on the project, despite the prime minister's interest.

Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has previously said the bridge idea was "worth examining", while Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said there were "more important priorities" for spending.

Two routes have been suggested - from Portpatrick in south west Scotland to Larne, or from a site further north, near Campbeltown in Argyll, to the Antrim coast.

The Argyll route would be shorter but would lack onward transport links, while the Portpatrick route would have to span 20 miles of the Irish Sea.

Concerns have also been raised of dangers from wartime munitions dumped in the Beaufort Dyke, a deep trench in the seabed near the latter route.

In February the UK government said work was being undertaken by government officials on the bridge idea, which some estimate could cost between £15bn and £20bn.

But a spokesperson for the Cabinet Office has now told the BBC "no external work has been commissioned by departments on a bridge between Northern Ireland and Scotland".

'Early stage' in policy making

The statement continued: "A range of officials across different departments and within the Cabinet Office are looking into general options to improve connectivity between the nations of the UK.

"This work is at a very early stage in the policymaking process and there are no completed studies on the feasibility of a road and/or rail bridge between Northern Ireland and the GB mainland.

"No money has been spent on specific proposals of a bridge between Northern Ireland and Great Britain, beyond the salaries of policy officials."

In March Scottish Secretary Alister Jack told MSPs that a tunnel might also be considered as a cheaper way of improving connectivity between Scotland and Northern Ireland.