Many of Friday's newspaper front pages have named and pictured the suspect in the Madeleine McCann case. Because of German privacy law, and the BBC website being accessible in Germany, the BBC has not pictured him.
Many of Friday's papers lead on the new suspect in the Madeleine McCann case. The Scottish Sun claims that police identified the suspect after he told a friend in a pub that he had taken the three-year-old when she went missing in 2007 during a holiday with her family in Portugal.
The i newspaper reports the new details from the German prosecutors, who are treating the case as a murder investigation. It says the suspect in the case has multiple convictions for sexual offences and quotes prosecutors as saying: "We are talking about a predator convicted of crimes against little girls".
The Scottish Daily Mail also pictures the man. However, unlike other front pages, it has two pictures including one of the suspect in a bar. The paper reports that the suspect had been on the police radar for more than two decades and has as many as 17 criminal convictions.
The Daily Record leads with the suspect, calling him a "predator" and claiming to have the "first picture".
The Scottish Daily Express reports that German police know how the three-year-old died but have not given any further details. And it also calls the claim that Madeleine was killed "crushing" for her parents Kate and Gerry. It also claims police do not believe the crime was premeditated.
The Daily Star of Scotland also leads with the suspect's previous convictions, citing a "torture" case.
Friday's Herald leads with a story about coronavirus in care homes. The story reports that health boards may be "named and shamed" over testing as the health secretary demands to see their plans for handling the crisis.
The Scotsman leads with a story on face masks, claiming that the Scottish government is considering making the measure compulsory as anecdotal evidence suggests many Scots are disregarding guidance to wear them in enclosed public spaces.
The Daily Telegraph's main story focuses on face masks being deemed compulsory on public transport in England. The decision will increase speculation that the two-metre rule could also be relaxed soon, the paper adds. It also reports on the Madeleine McCann suspect, saying he was "discounted" by Portuguese police just months after the young girl disappeared in 2007.
England's new rule on face masks also leads the Times Scotland edition. It says all passengers using trains, trams, the Tube, ferries, aircraft and buses will need to cover their mouths and nose with a mask, which can be homemade. The paper adds that it comes two months after Transport Secretary Grant Shapps dismissed the idea as "counterproductive".
The National reports on calls for House of Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg to resign after what they are describing as "MPs' virus conga" when members were forced to queue in order to vote while observing social distancing.
The Evening Telegraph reports on a "vulnerable" man found dead in a Dundee flat and claims police were not swift enough in their response.
In the wake of race tensions in the US and protests across the world after the death of George Floyd, the Evening Times calls for the renaming of streets in Glasgow which are named after people connected to the slave trade.
The Courier warns of "masked prowlers" at a care home and an alert across the region to remain vigilant.
A story of a mother-to-be who went into labour but didn't want to trouble hard-pushed paramedics to take her to hospital, makes the front of the Edinburgh Evening News. The headline says the pregnant lady arrived at hospital with just 14 minutes to spare before the baby appeared.
Anger in Aberdeen over plans to pedestrianise Union Street to increase space for social distancing makes the front of the P&J. Business bosses are concerned the move will "kill off" the city centre.