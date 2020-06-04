Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The report does not include new crime created under new Covid-19 lockdown legislation

Recorded sexual crimes in Scotland fell by more than a quarter in April compared with the same period last year, figures show.

The Official Statistics report found sexual assaults were down by 46%, with a reduction in the number of rapes and attempted rapes as well.

The number of crimes recorded overall during the period fell by 18%.

However, the report did show a significant rise in recorded fraud when compared with April 2019.

Reductions were seen in most crime groups during the height of the Covid-19 lockdown, with 26% falls in sex crimes as well as fire-raising and vandalism. There was also a 24% drop in crimes of dishonesty.

Non-sexual crimes of violence were 14% lower, with 104 fewer crimes than the same period last year.

The total number of "offences" - less serious criminal acts - was 29% lower, reducing from 21,644 to 15,449.

Recorded crime in April 2020

The biggest fall was seen in motor vehicle offences, which were 42% lower than April last year, going down from 10,597 to 6,143.

The figures did not include new crimes that have been introduced as a result of the lockdown.

'Feel very isolated'

Despite the overall decrease in crimes of dishonesty, driven mainly by a halving in the amount of shoplifting, recorded fraud was up 38% - increasing from 791 to 1,089 crimes.

"Other violence", including threats and extortion, saw a similar rise of 37% on last year.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf warned that some people had been using lockdown as an opportunity to commit offences such as fraud, targeting the vulnerable and "exploiting businesses".

"We must remain vigilant to such criminals, and also to the risks of harm against those who may be living in fear of abuse and violence within their own homes. I would urge anyone who has experienced or witnessed crime to continue to report it," he said.

"Some women and children may feel very isolated now, and need our help more than ever. My message to anyone experiencing domestic abuse or sexual violence is absolutely clear: while you may feel vulnerable and unseen, you are not alone.

"Help from police and support services is still available round the clock."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption There are concerns about domestic abuse for woman and children who may be trapped at home

All but two council areas in Scotland also saw a drop in the amount of recorded crime, with the Shetland Islands seeing the biggest decrease (-67%), followed by Aberdeenshire (-36%).

Na h-Eileanan Siar (Western Isles) recorded a 45% increase in crime - however, this represents an increase of just 19 crimes from 42 to 61.

'Pursue fraudsters'

No change was recorded in Clackmannanshire.

The biggest contributors by volume to the overall reduction in recorded crime were Glasgow City, with 702 fewer crimes, and Edinburgh City, which had 603 fewer crimes.

Chief Constable Iain Livingstone said it would take months or years to understand the "true impact" of the Covid-19 pandemic on crime levels in Scotland.

"Our officers will continue to pursue fraudsters who set out to cause harm and misery to our communities," he said.

"I know that private and virtual spaces are not safe places for some people and that the current restrictions may expose them to a greater risk of abuse, harm and neglect."

The chief constable added that his force would always pursue reports of domestic abuse or sexual crime "whenever they occur".