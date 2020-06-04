Image copyright PA Media Image caption Jeane Freeman will face questions from Holyrood's health committee later

Scotland's health secretary is to be questioned by MSPs over the impact of coronavirus in the country's care homes.

It was confirmed on Wednesday that more people have now died with the virus in Scotland's care homes than in its hospitals.

Jeane Freeman will appear before the Scottish Parliament's health committee later.

There have been a total of 1,818 deaths linked to the virus in care homes.

This is three more than the 1,815 coronavirus deaths that have been recorded in Scotland's hospitals since the outbreak began in March.

And three quarters of registered deaths involving coronavirus so far have been aged 75 or over.

The number of people dying in care homes has been falling in recent weeks, with the 68 deaths that were recorded last week being 56 fewer than the previous week.

But the Scottish government has faced criticism after it emerged that nearly 1,000 hospital patients were discharged to care homes at the start of the crisis - without being tested.

There have been concerns about a lack of testing for both staff and patients in some homes throughout the outbreak.

Location of Covid-19 deaths

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Wednesday that the falling number of deaths was evidence that "the package of measures we are taking in care homes to protect residents is having an effect".

Scottish Conservative leader Jackson Carlaw said care homes were being "let down" by the Scottish government, and called for a rapid expansion in the number of tests that are being carried out.

Mr Carlaw said Scotland had one of the poorest testing records in the UK, and also in comparison to countries across the world.

He added: "It would take around 7,000 tests a day to ensure all care home staff were covered - but the SNP can't even get close to that figure on the whole, let alone just for these workers.

"The World Health Organisation urged governments across the world to 'test, test, test'.

"The SNP's approach has been dither, delay and distract."

And Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard asked how many people discharged from hospitals into care homes in the early days of the pandemic had been tested for Covid-19.