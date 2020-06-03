More people have now died with coronavirus in Scotland's care homes than in the country's hospitals.

The National Records of Scotland (NRS) said there have been a total of 1,818 deaths linked to the virus in care homes since the outbreak began.

That is three more than than the 1,815 deaths that have been recorded in hospitals.

The figures also showed the total number of people dying with the virus has fallen for a fifth week in a row.

NRS said there had been 131 deaths involving Covid-19 between 25 and 31 May - a decrease of 99 from the previous week.

It brings the total number of deaths to 3,911.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly.

