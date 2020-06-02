Image copyright Getty Images

Tackling obesity and improving the nation's diet must be central to the Scottish government's coronavirus recovery plans, a charity has said.

Obesity Action Scotland said the pandemic had sparked a "positive shift" in the country's food culture.

This included more people cooking at home and eating more fruit and vegetables.

However, it warned alcohol consumption and "boredom eating" had also gone up.

The charity said a survey which it had commissioned suggested 44% of people were eating fewer takeaways and 28% eating fewer ready meals since the lockdown began.

Around a third of people in Scotland also reported increasing the amount of indoor physical activity they do.

But 49% reported eating more cakes and biscuits, 47% to eating more sweets and 38% eating more savoury snacks.

Sugary snacks

Over a third of the respondents (34%) said they were drinking more alcohol than before the outbreak.

Obesity Action Scotland said the study showed the positive lifestyle outcomes of the lockdown had "clearly been outweighed" by the negatives.

The charity's Lorraine Tulloch said: "We must harness the positive changes that have allowed us to find more time and value for food whilst addressing the negative consequences of an increased intake of sugary snacks.

"We need to re-double our efforts to improve the diet of the people of Scotland and ensure everyone has access to affordable healthy food.

"Actions to achieve healthy weight need to be central to the Scottish government's recovery plans."