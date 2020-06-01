Image copyright Getty Images

Organised crime gangs are targeting vulnerable people at home and in the care sector during the Covid-19 crisis, the Scottish government has warned.

Scams have included bogus demands for non-payment for personal protective equipment (PPE) and benefit fraud.

Householders have also been approached by criminals offering to "disinfect" driveways for a fee.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf described the tactics as "abhorrent, but not unexpected".

Mr Yousaf, who chairs Scotland's Serious Organised Crime Taskforce, has urged the public and businesses to be alert to gangs looking to "exploit their fears and concerns".

Cases brought to the taskforce include:

Fake websites offering the sale of coronavirus "cures" and testing kits.

A care home in the Forth Valley being left without PPE after the supplier claimed they had not received the £10,000 payment, despite it being sent.

Businesses emailed by scammers urging them to click on an official-looking link for a £25,000 grant and give their bank details.

A £10,000 fraud intercepted by Scottish Borders Council when an application for a business support grant was hacked.

The government and police taskforce has now issued official guidelines on how to spot and report suspicious activities.

Mr Yousaf said: "People are understandably concerned about their health, and that of their family, as well as concerned about their jobs.

"A business falling foul to one of these scams could be disastrous, especially if they are already struggling, and could ultimately lead to them stopping trading."

Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable Angela McLaren said the gangs were adapting "well-known techniques to include references to coronavirus, lockdown measures and PPE".

She added: "It is important that everyone protects themselves and remains vigilant.

"Be aware that a telephone call, email or text may not be from the person or organisation it appears to come from.

"Never click on a link from an unsolicited email or text, and remember that the banks and the police will never ask you for personal banking information or ask you to move funds to a safe account."