Image copyright Getty Images

Scotland's coronavirus guidelines could be enforced by new laws if "even a minority" continue to flout them, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The first minister relaxed restrictions north of the border on Friday, allowing more people to meet up while outdoors.

She said the "vast majority" had complied with recommendations not to travel and to keep gatherings small.

But Ms Sturgeon said it was clear that not everyone had complied, with police dispersing 797 gatherings on Saturday.

And with car traffic tripling at some beauty spots, the first minister said she would not hesitate to put restrictions on group size and travel distance into law.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.