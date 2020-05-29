Image copyright PA Image caption Covid-19 has been reported in 60% of Scotland's care homes

Police Scotland has confirmed it will support the dedicated Crown Office unit which has been set up to investigate Covid-19 deaths in care homes.

The force said its involvement does not indicate that crimes have been committed but is designed simply to inform prosecutors.

Cases of the virus have been reported in 60% of Scotland's care homes, with a total of 5,635 residents affected.

The first minister described the impact on the sector as "heartbreaking".

Earlier this month Lord Advocate James Wolffe QC announced the new unit and said it would help determine if Fatal Accident Inquiries were to be held into the deaths.

The outbreaks across Scotland include one on Skye which is under police investigation.

Officers are looking into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of three women - aged 84, 86 and 88 - at Home Farm in Portree.

'Public anxiety'

On Friday police outlined the support officers will provide to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) review.

Assistant Chief Constable Duncan Sloan said: "We understand the significant public anxiety caused by reports of deaths among those being cared for and staff in the health and care sectors as a result of coronavirus.

"This is a matter of great concern for us all."

Mr Sloan said COPFS is working with a number of agencies and asked the force to gather "additional information".

He added: "Our involvement does not necessarily indicate that crimes are being investigated and the information we gather on behalf of COPFS will help inform its decision on whether further action is required.

"These are challenging times for everyone but Police Scotland will continue to work with COPFS and other partner agencies to maximise public safety, to support and protect the vulnerable in our communities and to support the work of colleagues in the health and care professions."