Image caption Scottish schools are expected to reopen in August but children will not be sitting as close together as before the lockdown

Scotland's largest council is consulting with parents on the temporary arrangements for the primary school week when pupils return.

One option in Glasgow could see a primary school open to half the pupils on Mondays and Tuesdays.

The building would then be deep-cleaned on Wednesdays before the others attend on Thursdays and Fridays.

Glasgow City Council said nothing has been decided yet and arrangements will vary between schools.

Other possibilities might include having pupils attend on alternative weeks.

Schools across Scotland are set to officially reopen on 11 August but social distancing means it will not usually be possible for everyone to be in at the same time.

Another possible option in Glasgow could see each primary school pupil attend for two-and-a-half days a week.

'Blended model'

Factors in the decisions may include the nature of the school building, the number of pupils and the wishes of parents.

Several other large councils have told BBC Scotland they have still to take decisions on the shape of the school week.

However the so-called "blended model" of education, which will be adopted until schools can return to normal, will mean a mix of learning in the classroom and learning at home.

Councils hope to be able to tell parents what the arrangements may be as soon as possible.

Their decisions could have implications for the ability of parents to go to work and the need to continue to provide childcare at hubs.

In secondary schools in Glasgow, pupils have been attending consultation meetings on the possible arrangements.

Ideas in secondary schools include having some pupils attend in the morning while others go in each afternoon. Other proposals include having students attend on alternative days or weeks.

A Glasgow City Council spokeswoman said: "No plans for the return to the school day have been confirmed as we are still in discussions with head teachers and the unions.

"A number of models and plans are being looked at and we are speaking to staff, parents and pupils to help shape what the new school day might look like and in line with Scottish government timescales and guidance."