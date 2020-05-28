'University definitely won't be the same'

Image caption Ailsa Appleton says she is disappointed she will not meet people at university in the normal way

In normal times, schools would still be busy with students sitting the last of their Higher and Advanced Higher exams and looking forward to the rite of passage of leaving school for the last time.

But their school careers are petering out with a whimper, no exams to be taken, no last year dance to attend, and uncertainty about what to do next.

"I think it is quite hard to make a decision because at the moment no-one really knows what to expect," says Ailsa Appleton, from Monifieth High School, near Dundee

She is aiming to study Veterinary Medicine at Edinburgh University but she is disappointed that her first year will be blighted by Covid-19.

Face-to-face teaching was suspended in March in line with Scottish government Covid-19 lockdown advice and universities moved to delivering online and remote learning.

The route map out of the crisis would see most universities initially combining digital and campus learning, with public health measures, including physical distancing, in place.

"I feel a wee bit disappointed that we might not get to experience Freshers and meeting people as we normally would at university," Ailsa says.

"In that aspect it can put you down a little bit but hopefully as the time goes on it should improve and we should be able to get out and socialise."

Image caption Logan Cosgrove says the social aspect is a huge part of university

Logan Cosgrove agrees.

He says: "The social aspect is a huge part of uni and that is something that we are all going to miss out on."

Logan is signed up for digital interaction design at Dundee university.

He says online learning is going to be difficult as you won't be able to work with other students.

"It's going to be very lonely working," he says. "I did not sign up to do an online course but I totally understand the reasons why."

Logan says he did not consider deferring his course because that would lead to more competition for places in future years.

Image caption Emily Lynch says it definitely won't be the same experience

The plan for Emily Lynch is to study Spanish and social policy at Glasgow.

She says: "It's disappointing because, as much as university is about higher education, it is as much about the social side.

"It definitely won't be the same experience."

Emily thinks the start of the new academic year could be delayed until students can return to their normal teaching methods.

"This is a completely new chapter of life and we don't want to start it sitting at home," she says.

"I can only hope that the absence of initial contact between our new peers won't stump potential friendships and relationships that you are supposed to have for life."

Robyn Phin, who goes to Grove Academy near Dundee, has decided to defer going to university but also faces a dilemma about what can she do instead.

"I really wanted to travel and to take a break from studying," she says. "Thing is, I'm not sure if I will be able to travel. After this year is over, in 2021, maybe I will be able to go away and travel a little bit."

"Everything is up in the air."