Who is Tory MP Douglas Ross?

Douglas Ross has resigned as a Scotland Office minister over the Dominic Cummings row. Who is the Moray MP and what is his political background?

Douglas Ross has represented his local area since 2007, when he was first elected to Moray Council.

Born in Aberdeen, the 37-year-old was raised locally, attending Forres Academy and the Scottish Agricultural College.

He worked as a dairyman at local farms - he once told Holyrood Magazine that "some people like big tractors, other people like sheep, I was just really interested in dairy cattle" - before taking up a post as a researcher at the Scottish Parliament.

He stood for the Conservatives in a series of elections for Westminster and Holyrood, eventually becoming an MSP via the Highlands and Islands regional list in 2016.

Mr Ross acted as the party's justice spokesman, but his time at Holyrood was to be short lived as he won a seat at Westminster in the following year's general election.

He took the Moray constituency from the SNP's deputy leader Angus Robertson, on the same night as former party leader Alex Salmond was ousted by fellow Tory Colin Clark.

Mr Ross had previously been an ally of Mr Johnson, having supported his leadership campaign in 2019 (after initially backing outsider Mark Harper, who was eliminated in the first round).

He said Mr Johnson would "deliver most for the four nations of the United Kingdom" and would push through Brexit.

Although he backed Remain in the 2016 referendum, Mr Ross argued that "we must complete Brexit" to "deliver the will of the British people".

The MP had voted against Theresa May's initial Brexit deal over concerns about what it could mean for the union, and missed the second "meaningful vote" at Westminster after his wife went into labour

Mr Johnson campaigned alongside Mr Ross in the 2019 general election, visiting a distillery in Moray.

And when Mr Clark lost his seat to the SNP in that election, it was the Moray MP who was selected to take his place as a junior Scotland Office minister.

Mr Ross is also a qualified football referee, and has acted as a linesman in many high profile fixtures in Scotland and beyond.

He has run the line in Scottish Cup finals and Champions League matches, although this has prompted criticism when it led him to miss committee meetings and votes in parliament.

His sideline on the sidelines has often prompted jokes from opposing politicians, with one SNP MP showing him a red card during a debate in the Commons.

Mr Ross ultimately accepted that he should not accept refereeing appointments while parliament was sitting, removing him from the running to officiate at the 2018 World Cup.

He said his "one priority" was to "stand up for the people of Moray".

Mr Ross quit his post in government less than six months after entering it due to the row over Mr Johnson's senior advisor, Dominic Cummings.

As other UK ministers rallied around Mr Cummings, who defended travelling from London to County Durham during lockdown, Mr Ross said he had "trouble" with parts of the aide's explanation of events.

The MP said that "Mr Cummings' interpretation of the government advice was not shared by the vast majority of people who have done as the government asked".

And he said that given his constituents had missed going to funerals and visiting sick loved ones during lockdown, "I cannot in good faith tell them they were all wrong and one senior advisor to the government was right".

His resignation won backing from a series of his fellow Scottish Conservatives, with MSP Donald Cameron retweeting his statement with the message "well done, my friend".

And fellow Tory MSP Adam Tomkins said it was a "disaster" to lose Mr Ross from government, saying he was "one of the clearest voices for the union in government".

Mr Tomkins said the move "shows exactly why Cummings should be sacked", adding that "I suspect other will follow where Douglas has led".