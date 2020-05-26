Image copyright House of Commons Image caption Douglas Ross was appointed a junior Scotland Office minister after December's election

Scotland Office minister Douglas Ross has quit the UK government over the Dominic Cummings row.

The Moray MP was appointed to the role after December's general election, but said "events over the last few days mean I can no longer serve as a member of this government".

Mr Cummings - a senior advisor to Prime Minister Boris Johnson - has defended travelling to County Durham in March.

Mr Ross said he could not justify Mr Cummings' actions to his constituents.

He said many of them have had to miss funerals and seeing sick family members during the coronavirus lockdown, and that "I cannot in good faith tell them they were all wrong and one senior advisor to the government was right".

A No 10 spokesman said: "The prime minister would like to thank Douglas Ross for his service to government and regrets his decision to stand down as Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Scotland."

A series of senior government ministers have rallied around Mr Cummings, who insisted he acted reasonably and legally by going to stay on his parents' farm when he and his wife.

In his resignation letter, Mr Ross said he accepted that Mr Cummings had acted "in what he felt were the best interests of his family", but that "these were decisions many others felt were not available to them".

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Dominic Cummings took the unusual step of holding a press conference at Downing Street

He added: "While the intentions may have been well meaning, the reaction to this news shows that Mr Cummings interpretation of the government advice was not shared by the vast majority of people who have done as the government asked.

"I have constituents who didn't get to say goodbye to loved ones; families who could not mourn together; people who didn't visit sick relatives because they followed the guidance of the government.

"As a father myself, my instinct is to always do what is best for my son and wife. We have been fortunate not to have caught this awful virus but, if we did, we are prepared to follow the government advice and stay at home to contain this virus."

Douglas Ross backed Boris Johnson for the Conservative leadership and his approach to Brexit, and was rewarded with a job in government after the 2019 general election.

His resignation comes as a surprise. But as well as being a politician, Mr Ross is also a qualified football referee who is in the habit of calling out foul play.

As a junior minister, he doesn't have the power to discipline a special adviser to the prime minister.

But by quitting government himself - with the devastating analysis that he could not in good faith justify Mr Cummings' behaviour to constituents who stayed away from sick and dying relatives - Mr Ross has heaped fresh pressure on Boris Johnson to sack him.

His courage in taking a stand may also embolden other angry Conservatives to speak out too.

At a news conference in the garden of 10 Downing Street on Monday afternoon, Mr Cummings said he did not regret his actions in travelling 260 miles with his ill wife and child to his parents' farm in County Durham during the lockdown.

He also said he believed he had acted both legally and reasonably.

Mr Johnson said he regretted the "confusion and anger" caused by the row, but has continued to back his top adviser.

And Cabinet Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said Mr Cummings' account of his actions was "exhaustive, detailed and verifiable" and "people will make their own mind up".

Opposition parties including Labour, the SNP and Lib Dems accused both men of double standards, and are to meet on Tuesday to discuss the next steps in the row.

Scottish Conservative leader Jackson Carlaw - who has backed Mr Johnson's decision not to sack Mr Cummings - said Mr Ross would be a "great loss to the Scotland Office", adding that he was "sorry to see him go but entirely respect and understand his decision".

Fellow Tory MSP Adam Tomkins said Mr Ross's resignation was "a disaster" and "shows exactly why Cummings should be sacked", adding "I suspect others will follow where Douglas has led".

The SNP's Westminster leader, Ian Blackford, said he respected Mr Ross for making the "difficult decision to resign", adding: "It is staggering that a Tory minister has had to resign over this before the unelected adviser who broke the rules in the first place.

"Many Tory MPs will no doubt be furious. The prime minister must now remove Dominic Cummings from his post without further delay."

And Ian Murray, Labour's Shadow Scottish Secretary, described Mr Ross as a "fair and reasonable minister who has done the decent thing and resigned from a government that is out of control."

He added: "Douglas has shown more integrity than Scottish Conservative leader Jackson Carlaw and other UK government ministers who have defended the indefensible and couldn't be more out of touch with the people of Scotland and the UK.

Who is Douglas Ross?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Ross missed a House of Commons vote as he was officiating at a Barcelona match in the Champions League

Formerly a Moray councillor and member of the Scottish Parliament, Mr Ross became an MP in 2017 when he unseated the SNP's Westminster leader Angus Robertson.

He held the seat with a reduced majority in 2019, and entered government as a replacement for former colleague Colin Clark, who lost his seat.

The 37-year-old is also a qualified football referee, and has acted as a linesman in a number of high profile fixtures including Scottish Cup finals and Champions League matches.

However he stepped back from most footballing duties after controversy arose over him missing a vote in the House of Commons to run the line at a Barcelona match.