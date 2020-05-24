Man, 42, dies after shooting in Ardrossan
A man has died after a shooting at a house in North Ayrshire.
Police said a gunman entered the house in Nithsdale Road, Ardrossan, at about 16:50 on Sunday and fired a shot before fleeing the scene.
A 42-year-old man died shortly afterwards from his injuries. A 46-year-old woman was also in the house, but was not injured in the incident.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said inquiries were continuing into the incident.
"We are currently searching the surrounding area for the suspect and viewing CCTV in the area," she added.