Further 16 people die from Covid-19 in Scotland

A further 16 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in Scotland, according to official figures.

Deaths confirmed by Public Health Scotland now stand at 2,261 - although the actual number of deaths is known to be higher.

The latest data also said 12,041 people had tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, up 72 from Friday.

Hospital patients with a suspected or confirmed case fell to 841, with no change in the number in intensive care.

The figures, released on the Scottish government's website, also showed a total of 3,540 people have been discharged from hospital after receiving treatment since 5 March.

The fatality figures relate to instances where a laboratory has confirmed Covid-19 within the 28 days prior to death.

Earlier this week data published by National Records of Scotland (NRS) showed the Covid-19 death rate in Scotland had fallen for the third week in a row.