Image caption Learning in schools will be different when they return in the August

Scottish schools have been asked to start preparing for the return of pupils in the autumn.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told the Scottish Parliament that staff will begin work next month to prepare classrooms for the next term - and "a different model of learning".

She said all schools would re-open from 11 August using a "blended model".

This would involve part-time study in school combined with some learning at home.

Ms Sturgeon said she wanted to give "a huge thank you to parents, carers and teachers" for their work during lockdown.

In her statement on plans to ease lockdown restrictions in Scotland, Ms Sturgeon also said transition support will be being given, where possible, to children going into Primary 1 or moving from primary to secondary schools.