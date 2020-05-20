Image copyright Getty Images

The number of people dying with coronavirus in Scotland has fallen for the third consecutive week.

Figures from the National Records of Scotland showed that 332 deaths involving the virus were registered between 11 and 17 May.

This was 83 fewer than the previous week, and brings the total number of deaths to 3,546.

There has also been a further drop in the number of people dying with Covid-19 in care homes.

The statistics showed that 184 care home deaths were recorded - 54 fewer than the previous week.

Despite the reduction, care homes continued to account for more than half of all deaths involving the virus in Scotland.

And more than three quarters (76%) of all coronavirus deaths in Scotland have been people aged 75 or over since the outbreak began.