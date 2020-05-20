Image copyright Kensington Palace Image caption The prince was taking part in a series of virtual visits to Scottish charities

Prince William has given an insight into royal mealtimes during a call to a Scottish charity.

Speaking to representatives of the Peek Project, he said the success of his family meal depend very much on "what's on the table".

The Glasgow-based charity provides hot and healthy meals for vulnerable families during the Covid-19 crisis.

William, known as the Earl of Strathearn in Scotland, had been scheduled to be visiting this week.

A series of engagements, linked to the prince's role as the Queen's representative to the Church of Scotland's general assembly, have been replaced by a number of digital events to comply with lockdown restrictions.

William was given a virtual tour of the charity's food truck and praised community chef Charlie Farrally.

During the call, Mr Farrally said: "You'll know yourself, the hardest time is dinner time."

Image copyright Kensington Palace Image caption Charlie Farrally was praised for his work as chef at the charity

Father-of-three William laughed and replied: "It depends what's on the table.

"If parents put something on that children love, dinner time goes very well.

"But if you put something on the table they don't want to do, that's another ball game."

The prince also spoke to Michaela Collins, who started visiting Peek when she was aged nine before becoming a volunteer, and then chief executive.

"What a brilliant rise," William said.

"I think that's absolutely fantastic. You are the embodiment of what can be done.

"I hope when I find myself up in Glasgow in the near future I can come and see you guys in person and congratulate you."

Image copyright Kensington Palace Image caption Michaela Colins started visiting the Peep Project as a child before becoming a volunteer

In another call to the charity Finding Your Feet, the prince spoke to founder Corinne Hutton.

In 2013, she had her hands amputated and both legs amputated below the knee as she was treated for the affects of sepsis.

Since founding the charity, Ms Hutton became the first quadruple amputee to climb Ben Nevis, the first female quadruple amputee to climb Mount Kilimanjaro and the first Scot to receive a double hand transplant.

William told her: "You're a huge inspiration."

Another video call allowed the prince to speak to representatives of the emergency services in Scotland and a mountain rescue volunteer.

He called for more to be done to prepare emergency workers and volunteer responders for the traumatic experiences they will face at work.

The call highlighted the work of Lifelines Scotland, which helps emergency responders and volunteers learn how to cope with stress and look after their own mental health.