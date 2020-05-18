Coronavirus lockdown measures in Scotland could begin to be lifted from 28 May, the first minister has announced.

Nicola Sturgeon said the easing of restrictions would mean people could meet someone from another household as long as they maintain social distance.

More outdoor activities will also be allowed.

Ms Sturgeon said the changes would depend on there being progress on suppressing the virus.

She said the Scottish government would publish more details on Thursday of the "phased approach" to easing the restrictions.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.