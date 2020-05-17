Scotland

Scotland's papers: 'Forgotten' virus victims and care home isolation

  • 17 May 2020
Image caption The Herald on Sunday leads with a special report on the "forgotten" victims of coronavirus - patients whose life-saving operations have been put on hold. The paper says clinical leaders are trying to balance the fear of a "second wave" of Covid-19 infections against the danger of further delays.
Image caption Scotland on Sunday focuses on the anguish of care home residents being cut off from their friends and families during the pandemic, warning that the isolation could be just as damaging as the virus.
Image caption The Sunday Post pays particular attention to the impact of the virus on the Highlands. It says economists are warning that young people will be forced to leave the area if the economy is shattered by the crisis.
Image caption The Scottish Sunday Express leads with "an unexplained surge in excess deaths" in care homes since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis in March. It says deaths within the homes are up by a third on the average from the past five years.
Image caption The Scottish Mail on Sunday leads with an ongoing row over an alleged government "cover-up" of coronavirus cases in Edinburgh. The papers says two firms revealed staff were showing symptoms just days after the first minister "decided to keep Scotland's first outbreak secret form the public".
Image caption The Sunday National leads with its own report into what it says could be the UK's best route out of the coronavirus lockdown. The paper backs the stance of the governments of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, while criticising Boris Johnson's easing of restrictions in England.
Image caption Britain's super-rich have lost a combined £54bn due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Sunday Times says, as it reports its annual Rich List. At least 63 people on the 2020 list have sought government funding to furlough staff, the paper adds. It also says Nicola Sturgeon is set to announce the easing of some lockdown restrictions in Scotland, with the return of public-participation of golf and tennis in the coming days.
Image caption Hopes have been raised of a breakthrough treatment for Covid-19 as doctors hail an anti-blood clot medicine as a "life saver", the Sunday Telegraph reports. The paper says specialists in London discovered potentially deadly blood clots in patients who died with the virus.

