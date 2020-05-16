Image copyright Church of Scotland Image caption The Rt Rev Dr Martin Fair is the Kirk's new ambassador at home and abroad

The new moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland has been installed at a service streamed online for the first time.

The Rt Rev Dr Martin Fair takes over from Very Rev Colin Sinclair as the Kirk's ambassador at home and abroad.

The service in Edinburgh was held on what should have been the opening day of the church's annual general assembly.

It was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Strict social distancing was in place for the event which was shown live on the church's social media sites.

The moderator, who is the minister of St Andrews Parish Church in Arbroath, thanked the church for the "enormous honour" of the office.