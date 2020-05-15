Image copyright Google Image caption Two prisoners have died in two days at Perth Prison

A sixth prisoner has died with suspected coronavirus in Scotland.

The Scottish Prison Service confirmed the death of HMP Perth inmate Alex Drysdale on Friday.

The 65-year-old was convicted at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court in February.

It follows the death of another Perth prisoner, 68-year-old George Greenshields, on Thursday. Greenshields was convicted of murder at the High Court in Glasgow in 1988 after killing a homeless man, then burning his body.

He was given early release in 2005 but was recalled under the terms of his life sentence the following year after pleading guilty to slitting a man's throat.

Second prisoner

Last month, the deaths of four prisoners were announced which were believed to be linked to the virus.

Sex offender Gordon Pinkerton, 75, was serving his sentence at HMP Dumfries, while John Dargacz, 54, was a prisoner at HMP Low Moss.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Gordon Pinkerton was convicted for child sexual abuse in 2013

Serial sex offender John Angus, 66, held at HMP Edinburgh, was the first Scottish prisoner to die after contracting the virus.

After his death was announced on 10 April, murderer Francis McCarthy, 59, serving a life sentence at HMP Low Moss, became the second prisoner whose death was linked to Covid-19.

Early release

Separately, two more prisoners have died in custody this month.

William Price, 78, who as on remand at HMP Kilmarnock, is said to have died from natural causes.

James Connor, 55, an inmate at HMP Grampian, also died earlier in May.

One of a gang convicted at the High Court in Glasgow of killing Gary Clampett, 39, in a vicious street attack in Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire, in 2017, the SPS said his cause of death is being looked into.

The SPS said in a statement that Police Scotland has been informed of all the deaths and they will be reported to the procurator fiscal.

As is standard for deaths in custody, fatal accident inquiries will be held "in due course".

As of Thursday, there were 21 prisoners self-isolating in six locations across Scotland, of which two have tested positive for Covid-19.

A total of 143 prisoners have now been released early by the SPS as a response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

All were short-term prisoners, with less than three months of their sentence to be served.