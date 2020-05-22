Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland 15 - 22 May

  • 22 May 2020

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 15 May and 22 May. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.

Please also ensure you follow current coronavirus guidelines and take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Skye Image copyright Andrew McGrath
Image caption Look! Skye walker: A simply sensational photo as the sun sets in Kyleakin, Skye, from local biology teacher Andrew McGrath when out and about.
Loch Linnhe Image copyright Bob Dick
Image caption Photography mast-erclass: Stunning sunset scene at Loch Linnhe complete with wreck in foreground, courtesy of Bob Dick.
Cygnets Image copyright Lorraine Pratt
Image caption Precious cargo: These cygnets were spotted looking safe and cosy on the River Ury in Aberdeenshire by Lorraine Pratt.
Lambs Image copyright Sorley Johnston
Image caption ... more black and white photography: Sorley Johnston saw these lambs apparently sharing a secret in Shetland.
Man and dog on beach Image copyright Paul Sharkey
Image caption One man and his dog: "A near deserted West Sands, St Andrews, where I went after finishing a long shift as a key worker", says Paul Sharkey. "A slight coastal wind was lifting some of the sand across the surface."
Loch Lomond sunset Image copyright Thomas McDonald
Image caption "Duck, we're in the shot!": A beautiful Loch Lomond sunset from Thomas McDonald.
Field Image copyright David Griffiths
Image caption Nicely cropped: David Griffiths caught this scene on an evening stroll in "beautiful" Perthshire.
Nairn susnet Image copyright Joss Ward
Image caption Room with a view: "This was the sunset from my window over Nairn", says Joss Ward. "It was incredible!"
Girl looking at rainbow Image copyright Clare Spreng
Image caption A rainbow with Scarlett in it: Two-year-old Scarlett's attention was caught by this rainbow's colours when she was out for a walk in Kirkcaldy, says mum Clare Spreng.
Girl being splashed by dog Image copyright Fiona Dew
Image caption Shake it off: Katie Dew got a soaking from dog Pip on an evening walk at Clubbiedean Reservoir in Edinburgh.
Boys in woods Image copyright Benjamjn Nunn
Image caption If you go down to the woods today...: Home forest-school for Rannoch Nunn in Ayrshire during lockdown, as photographed by dad Benjamjn Nunn.
Shetland Image copyright Helen Perry
Image caption Set-land: Sunset at East Burrafirth, Shetland, looking magnificent, from Helen Perry.
Highland cows Image copyright Tony Gillespie
Image caption Are you on holiday? Just a wee calf: "A tender moment between coo and calf", says Tony Gillespie of this Pollok Park scene.
Boy in buttercups Image copyright Eric Thomson
Image caption Up for the cup(s): "My son Coire couldn’t resist lying down in a bed of buttercups in Pollok Park in Glasgow in the sunny weather when we were out for a walk", says Eric Thomson. "Thought it was a fun image and might cheer people up during lockdown!"
Bird in wheel Image copyright Philip Diamond
Image caption Meals on wheels: "This cheeky little blackbird was squatting in the wheel arch of a car. Testament to the fact that as it has not moved during lockdown", says Philip Diamond in Dullatur.
Balmacara Image copyright Amy Ottway
Image caption Reflecting quietly on life: Amy Ottway spotted daughters, Isla (4) and Lily (2), taking a moment at their local beach on the Balmacara Estate in the Highlands while out for their daily walk. "It just looked so beautiful and tranquil and was the perfect afternoon after a dull rainy morning."
Peterhead Image copyright Bill McLean
Image caption Quite a catch: An early morning rise for Bill McLean to get this image of Peterhead harbour.
Deer Image copyright Erskine Logan
Image caption Lipsmackingly good: Erskine Logan got this cheeky shot of a deer in Aberdeen.
Flower with sun behind Image copyright Des Begg
Image caption Sunflower, of sorts: A tranquil scene in Lanark. Des Begg says this shot was taken on his phone "laying down with two dogs in one had and phone in other hand". Multi-skilling!
Meadow pipit Image copyright Andrew Heaney
Image caption Yes, can I help? - "An inquisitive meadow pipit looking at me taking its picture on the moors above Castle Douglas", says Andrew Heaney.
Teviot Bridge Image copyright Allan Pettigrew
Image caption On tree-flection: Teviot Bridge looking wonderful for Allan Pettigrew while having a lockdown exercise walk just outside Kelso.
Horse Image copyright Jacki Gordon
Image caption Howdy neigh-bour: "This cheeky chappy came over to see what this woman with the camera was up to", says Jacki Gordon at Linn Park, Glasgow.
Birthday Image copyright Brian McClafferty
Image caption Hats off to them: "Strangest birthday ever", says Marie McClafferty in Moffat. "But what a laugh when my lovely friends came round and left my gifts at the door, sporting party hats. We managed these photos by socially distancing. Good friends will get us through this."
Cat shadow Image copyright Audrey Lyon
Image caption Sill life: "This is a picture of the sunset coming through our living room window, projecting onto the wall, whilst our cat was on the window sill", says Audrey Lyon in Dundonald.
NHS tribute Image copyright Ian Middleton
Image caption Bale and hearty: "Normally it is Lochnagar (in the background) that is the scene stealer in this view just above Tarland, but not on this occasion", says Ian Middleton.
Painted stones Image copyright Catherine Leckie
Image caption Pebble dash: A quick look at some of the painted stones spotted by Catherine Leckie on her morning walk in Killiechonate Forest, Spean Bridge. "I look forward to seeing them each day!"
Girl in bath Image copyright Martin Boyle
Image caption Social bubble: This is Marnie loving her lockdown bath, from dad Martin Boyle in Edinburgh.

