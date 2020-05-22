Your pictures of Scotland 15 - 22 May

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 15 May and 22 May. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs
Please also ensure you follow current coronavirus guidelines and take your pictures safely and responsibly.
Andrew McGrath
Look! Skye walker: A simply sensational photo as the sun sets in Kyleakin, Skye, from local biology teacher Andrew McGrath when out and about.
Bob Dick
Photography mast-erclass: Stunning sunset scene at Loch Linnhe complete with wreck in foreground, courtesy of Bob Dick.
Lorraine Pratt
Precious cargo: These cygnets were spotted looking safe and cosy on the River Ury in Aberdeenshire by Lorraine Pratt.
Sorley Johnston
... more black and white photography: Sorley Johnston saw these lambs apparently sharing a secret in Shetland.
Paul Sharkey
One man and his dog: "A near deserted West Sands, St Andrews, where I went after finishing a long shift as a key worker", says Paul Sharkey. "A slight coastal wind was lifting some of the sand across the surface."
Thomas McDonald
"Duck, we're in the shot!": A beautiful Loch Lomond sunset from Thomas McDonald.
David Griffiths
Nicely cropped: David Griffiths caught this scene on an evening stroll in "beautiful" Perthshire.
Joss Ward
Room with a view: "This was the sunset from my window over Nairn", says Joss Ward. "It was incredible!"
Clare Spreng
A rainbow with Scarlett in it: Two-year-old Scarlett's attention was caught by this rainbow's colours when she was out for a walk in Kirkcaldy, says mum Clare Spreng.
Fiona Dew
Shake it off: Katie Dew got a soaking from dog Pip on an evening walk at Clubbiedean Reservoir in Edinburgh.
Benjamjn Nunn
If you go down to the woods today...: Home forest-school for Rannoch Nunn in Ayrshire during lockdown, as photographed by dad Benjamjn Nunn.
Helen Perry
Set-land: Sunset at East Burrafirth, Shetland, looking magnificent, from Helen Perry.
Tony Gillespie
Are you on holiday? Just a wee calf: "A tender moment between coo and calf", says Tony Gillespie of this Pollok Park scene.
Eric Thomson
Up for the cup(s): "My son Coire couldn’t resist lying down in a bed of buttercups in Pollok Park in Glasgow in the sunny weather when we were out for a walk", says Eric Thomson. "Thought it was a fun image and might cheer people up during lockdown!"
Philip Diamond
Meals on wheels: "This cheeky little blackbird was squatting in the wheel arch of a car. Testament to the fact that as it has not moved during lockdown", says Philip Diamond in Dullatur.
Amy Ottway
Reflecting quietly on life: Amy Ottway spotted daughters, Isla (4) and Lily (2), taking a moment at their local beach on the Balmacara Estate in the Highlands while out for their daily walk. "It just looked so beautiful and tranquil and was the perfect afternoon after a dull rainy morning."
Bill McLean
Quite a catch: An early morning rise for Bill McLean to get this image of Peterhead harbour.
Erskine Logan
Lipsmackingly good: Erskine Logan got this cheeky shot of a deer in Aberdeen.
Des Begg
Sunflower, of sorts: A tranquil scene in Lanark. Des Begg says this shot was taken on his phone "laying down with two dogs in one had and phone in other hand". Multi-skilling!
Andrew Heaney
Yes, can I help? - "An inquisitive meadow pipit looking at me taking its picture on the moors above Castle Douglas", says Andrew Heaney.
Allan Pettigrew
On tree-flection: Teviot Bridge looking wonderful for Allan Pettigrew while having a lockdown exercise walk just outside Kelso.
Jacki Gordon
Howdy neigh-bour: "This cheeky chappy came over to see what this woman with the camera was up to", says Jacki Gordon at Linn Park, Glasgow.
Brian McClafferty
Hats off to them: "Strangest birthday ever", says Marie McClafferty in Moffat. "But what a laugh when my lovely friends came round and left my gifts at the door, sporting party hats. We managed these photos by socially distancing. Good friends will get us through this."
Audrey Lyon
Sill life: "This is a picture of the sunset coming through our living room window, projecting onto the wall, whilst our cat was on the window sill", says Audrey Lyon in Dundonald.
Ian Middleton
Bale and hearty: "Normally it is Lochnagar (in the background) that is the scene stealer in this view just above Tarland, but not on this occasion", says Ian Middleton.
Catherine Leckie
Pebble dash: A quick look at some of the painted stones spotted by Catherine Leckie on her morning walk in Killiechonate Forest, Spean Bridge. "I look forward to seeing them each day!"
Martin Boyle
Social bubble: This is Marnie loving her lockdown bath, from dad Martin Boyle in Edinburgh.
