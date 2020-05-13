Scottish coronavirus death rate continues to fall

Image copyright Getty Images

The number of people dying with coronavirus in Scotland has fallen for the second week in a row.

The National Records of Scotland said 415 deaths have been linked to the virus in the past week - 110 fewer than the week before.

There has also been a drop in the number of people dying in care homes.

But the figures suggested that people living in the most deprived areas were more than twice as likely to die than those in the least deprived.

The total number of people whose deaths have been linked to Covid-19 now stands at 3,213.

The data showed that 91% of the people who died with the virus in April had an underlying health condition.

The most common pre-existing conditions were dementia and Alzheimer's disease - accounting for 31% of all deaths involving coronavirus, followed by ischaemic heart disease at 13%.

More than half of all registered deaths involving the virus continue to be happening in care homes, but the percentage has fallen from 60% to 57% and the number of deaths from 314 to 238.

NRS said the total number of deaths registered in Scotland in the week of 4 to 10 May was 1,434 (39%) more than the average number of deaths registered in the same week over the last five years.

This was a decrease of 245 from the number of so-called "excess deaths" registered in the previous week.

Of these 400 excess deaths, 96% were deaths where COVID-19 was the underlying cause.