Boris Johnson's changes to the lockdown in England and plans to restart the economy have opened up differences with the restrictions in Scotland. So what has changed?

Work

The prime minister announced that from Wednesday people in England who can't work from home will be "actively encouraged to go to work". Construction and manufacturing have been explicitly mentioned.

They should still avoid public transport if possible because of social distancing and employers should make workplaces "Covid-secure" - for instance by staggering shifts, rethinking shared equipment and planning safe walking routes.

In Scotland, certain businesses such as pubs, cinemas, gyms, non-essential retail stores and hairdressers must still remain closed.

Other businesses should only open if what they do is essential to the effort of tackling the virus or the wellbeing of society.

Staff who can work from home should do so, and if they are attending work, they must practice safe social-distancing.

Tradespeople such as plumbers can carry out maintenance and essential repairs if they are not showing symptoms but no work should be carried out in a household that is self-isolating.

Exercise

In England, from Wednesday people can take "unlimited amounts of outdoor exercise" and generally spend more time outdoors for leisure purposes.

Sports like golf, basketball, tennis and fishing will now be allowed involving members of the same household.

People will also be free to sit in parks, and be able to "play sports" with people from the same household. Driving to a beach or park is also permitted. However, social distancing rules - keeping at least two metres apart from non-household members - still apply.

In Scotland, people are now allowed to go outside more than once a day to exercise - but this should continue to take place close to home, either alone or with members of your household.

The change does not allow people to mix with other households or relax outdoors, for instance by sunbathing in a park.

The key message remains that people should stay at home.

Meeting up

The new guidelines for England say that two people from different households can now meet in outdoor settings like parks as long as they stay more than two metres apart.

But in Scotland the advice remains that members of different households should not be meeting up.

The Scottish government's exit strategy document does suggest the first steps in easing the restriction might mean allowing people to meet up with a small defined group of people, in a "bubble" - but no timescale has yet been set.

Shopping

While food stores and other "essential outlets" have remained open, Boris Johnson says the "phased reopening" of other shops may begin at the start of June at the earliest.

This will only happen where social distancing rules can be followed.

No date has yet been suggested for the reopening of non-essential retail outlets in Scotland.

Nicola Sturgeon has, however, suggested that an announcement on the reopening of garden centres could be made this coming weekend. Garden centres in England can reopen from Wednesday.

Schools

Primary schools in England may be able to re-open "in stages" from 1 June at the earliest, according to Boris Johnson.

He says it is also an "ambition" to give secondary pupils doing exams next year some time with their teachers before the summer holidays.

Nicola Sturgeon has said she does not expect schools to reopen as early as 1 June.

The Scottish government has also talked about a phased reopening, with priority given to primary pupils transitioning to secondary and those starting national qualification courses in S3 to S6.

However, Ms Sturgeon has also warned it is possible there will be no return to school before the summer holidays. In Scotland, these start in late June or early July, a little earlier than in England.