Image copyright NHS Grampian Image caption Malcolm Wright was appointed as chief executive of NHS Scotland in June 2019

The chief executive of NHS Scotland has resigned on health grounds after less than a year in the post.

Malcolm Wright, who was also director general of health and social care, was appointed in June last year.

The Scottish government said he had tendered his resignation because of an "underlying health condition".

John Connaghan has taken over as the interim chief executive until August, when a recruitment process will be opened.

Mr Connaghan is currently chief performance officer at NHS Scotland.

Elinor Mitchell, director for community health and social care, has been appointed as the interim director general of health and social care.

Announcing the resignation, Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said she was "very sorry" Mr Wright had to resign from the role.

'Wealth of knowledge'

"I know this was a difficult decision but one he has had to make for medical reasons. He leaves with my greatest respect and gratitude," she said.

"I have valued the wealth of knowledge and experience that he brought to the role, especially at this challenging time. I wish him well for a happy and healthy future."

Ms Freeman said that Ms Mitchell and Mr Connaghan had been key members of Mr Wright's team and shared her determination to meet the health challenges currently being faced in Scotland

Mr Wright joined the NHS in 1975 as an administrative assistant and served as chief executive on a number of Scottish health boards.

He had also worked as hospital manager at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London.