'Fragile moment' in coronavirus fight

Image caption Prof Jason Leitch said it was "too early" for any major changes to lockdown restrictions

The Scottish government's national clinical director has said advice remains "very cautious" about any easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Prof Jason Leitch was speaking on BBC Breakfast after reports of a change in messaging from the UK government.

He said it was still "too early" to think about any "major changes".

Prof Leitch added that it was "quite clear" that the key message in Scotland was "stay at home".

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to unveil a new slogan, telling the public to "stay alert, control the virus, save lives".

No explanation

Prof Leitch said that he was not in a position to explain that advice.

“I can’t explain what it means, we haven’t seen it - we don’t know what the UK government is going to say for the response in England," he said.

“I can tell you that the first minister and I earlier in the week at one of our press briefings made it very clear that we think – certainly in Scotland – it is too early to think about any major changes.

“The first minister was quite clear that the key message remains stay at home and I then reiterated exactly that."

He described it as a "very, very fragile moment" and a time to exercise "maximum caution" as the public had done "astonishingly well" at reducing viral transmission by staying at home.

“The best protection for this virus is your front door – there isn’t any question about that," he said.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The prime minister is expected to explain his "stay alerty" message on Sunday evening

“Until the numbers are really low and we understand where it is and we can control outbreaks and we can do our test, trace, isolate systems across the four nations we are still very cautious.

“I am not the decision-maker, I am one of the many advisers, so the advice is cautious.

“The decision-makers in the four countries will then make choices.”

He said speculation about any changes to lockdown was unhelpful but it was a question of taking "baby steps".

Prof Leitch added that it was also possible there would be small differences between how different countries moved forward.

“I can see a scenario where we may take the pace at a slightly different rate," he said.

However, he said he did not think there would be any "massive differences" across the UK.