Your pictures of Scotland 8 - 15 May

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 8 May and 15 May. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.

Please also ensure you follow current coronavirus guidelines and take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Image copyright Dave Cullen Image caption Range of emotion: Sensational shot at Glencoe, courtesy of Dave Cullen.

Image copyright Sheila Carswell Image caption Still game: Sheila Carswell could not believe the almost motionless water gave such a photogenic reflection of the ferry and skies as the Caledonian Isles sailed through the mist into Brodick.

Image copyright John Hulland Image caption May the Forth be with you: A powerful rail bridge sunset image from John Hulland.

Image copyright Rona Stewart Image caption The Skye's the limit: "I asked my sister Mara to jump to make it look like she was blowing away", says Rona Stewart in Skye. "But it was a windy day anyway and she got a bit carried away!"

Image copyright Katherine Sweeney Image caption Sweet orange: "Glasgow sunrise, taken from my window in Govan", says a proud Katherine Sweeney.

Image copyright Neil Menzies Image caption Barn doors painted with rainbow of hope, at Traprain, East Linton, East Lothian.

Image copyright Janice Small Image caption Weather cycle: "So perfect, so peaceful, so calming", says Janice Small of this Holy Isle shot, also featuring her bike while out for her daily exercise.

Image copyright Kenneth Faulds Image caption Statuesque beauty: Some things never change in Glasgow, the cone can still be seen even if the crowds cannot.

Image copyright Chris Lee Image caption A sight not to be mist: The Forth Rail Bridge was "eerily still and quiet with wisps of mist on the water" says Chris Lee.

Image copyright Roy Mitchell Image caption Any i-deer where it is? Roy Mitchell said it was almost perfect camouflage for this solitary deer at Kinnoull Hill in Perth.

Image copyright Benji Eyton-Jones Image caption Spectacular silhou-pet: Twelve-year-old Benji Eyton-Jones took this shot of his dad Rob and their dog on the Braid Hills, Edinburgh.

Image copyright Andrew Heaney Image caption Winging it: Majestic red kite seen near Castle Douglas by Andrew Heaney.

Image copyright Joe Gallacher Image caption A hearty beach stroll: Joe Gallacher spotted this NHS tribute at Saltcoats.

Image copyright Arjay Raeside Image caption ...and the sun (Mont)rose: Arjay Raeside went for an early morning walk at Montrose Bay. "It’s really amazing when you witness the face of the sun popping out the sky along with the stunning view. Really beautiful!"

Image copyright Steven Bothwell Image caption Daisy ducks: These friendly creatures were being fed by restaurant owner Steven Bothwell (and they didn't pay the bill).

Image copyright Frank Urban Image caption The mane attraction: Frank Urban captured this wonderful sunrise moment after getting up early one morning at Dullatur.

Image copyright Kieran Ferrie Image caption Setting a benchmark: "Loved how everybody had a seat to themselves" says Kieran Ferrie in Glasgow's George Square. "Also, the pigeon's timing to ruin my shot actually made it better i think!"

Image copyright John McArthur Image caption Ploughing on: "The red earth of the Mearns really punches out in this picture taken whilst walking out dogs in Laurencekirk", says John McArthur.

Image copyright David Byrne Image caption Summit special: A very calming shot of Loch Laidon, Rannoch Moor, from David Byrne.

Image copyright Gordon Crookshanks Image caption Peak viewing: This shot of Suilven in Sutherland was taken from a Coastguard helicopter by Gordon Crookshanks during a mountain training flight from Inverness.

Image copyright David Reilly Image caption It's all Greek to me? The sun setting behind the National Monument of Scotland on Calton Hill in Edinburgh looks almost like another country in this silhouette shot by David Reilly. (And yes, ironically it was taken on an Olympus).

Image copyright Brian Turnbull Image caption Borders patrol: Hume Castle in majestic-looking surroundings, from Brian Turnbull.

Image copyright Caroline Loudon Image caption A cygnet-ure photo? Caroline Loudon saw these young siblings getting to know each other at Craiglockhart Pond in Edinburgh.

Image copyright Garson Gillies Image caption Running water: Garson Gillies photographed Hamish and Elaine exercising at sunset on the Union Canal between Linlithgow and Falkirk.

Image copyright Alison Prentice Image caption Watchdogs: Shetland sheepdogs Flash and Blaze on their nightly walk at the River Clyde, Bishopton, courtesy of Alison Prentice.

Image copyright Basia Rudzka Image caption Arch rivals: Competing arches in this shot of Leaderfoot Viaduct near Melrose, from Basia Rudzka.

Image copyright Edward Ross Image caption The skies have it: A lone boat moored at Newburgh, Fife on the banks of the River Tay. Edward Ross took this on his daily walk, which he tries to coincide with sunset.

Image copyright Joyce Grieves Image caption It's all in the detail: Joyce Grieves took this sensational shot of what she believes is a broad-bodied chaser dragonfly basking in the sun at Findo Gask. "Such a treat!", she said.

Image copyright Alice Howdle Image caption Special branch: Alice Howdle, who lives just north of Dumfries, took nicely framed photo looking across the River Nith from her garden.

Image copyright Brian McEwan Image caption That’s not something you seal every day: Brian McEwan and his dog Speckles found themselves being watched on the banks of the River Dee in Aberdeen. Maybe it's a navy seal?

Image copyright Agnieszka Muciek-Szewczyk Image caption Deep purple: Agnieszka Muciek-Szewczyk captured these lovely colours at Portobello beach.

Image copyright Lucy Bowie Image caption "...and for my next trick...": Lucy Bowie wanted to share this picture of her dog Alfie thoroughly enjoying his daily walk in Overtown, Lanarkshire. We can see why!

Image copyright Chloe Macfarlane Image caption A uniform approach: Chloe Macfarlane said five-year-old daughter Lucy was learning all about VE Day in Carnoustie. "I thought she was too adorable not to share", she says, and we agree.

Image copyright Claire Sheriff Image caption Kerbside collection: Claire Sheriff of Dunblane made this rainbow from petals found on the verges of the side roads on her daily walk. "The NHS rainbow is the inspiration."

Image copyright Fiona Smith Image caption Wishing for safer times: "Absolutely loving the blue skies and sunshine, appreciating the smaller things in life", says Fiona Smith in East Kilbride.

