Scotland

In pictures: Scotland marks 75th anniversary of VE Day

  • 8 May 2020
"To those who gave so much, we thank you."

At 15:00 on Friday, the UK was urged to toast all those who gave their all during World War Two, to mark the exact moment in 1945 when Winston Churchill broadcast his speech confirming the war in Europe was over.

The whole day has been dedicated to remembering 8 May 1945 when people took to the streets to celebrate the end of six long years of war.

The lockdown prevented the planned celebrations from going ahead but the anniversary has not been forgotten.

Here is how Scotland commemorated VE Day.

Lieutenant Youngson Image copyright Royal Navy
Image caption Lieutenant Youngson from the Royal Navy's regional HQ in Scotland proudly salutes all the VE Day heroes
Army cadets salute
Image caption Army Cadet and Cadet Force Adult Volunteers from Glasgow and Lanarkshire Battalion Army Cadet Force joined in the 08:00 salute.
The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, as they are known in Scotland, observed the two-minute silence
Prince Charles at Balmoral war memorial Image copyright WPA Pool
Image caption Prince Charles laid a wreath at the Balmoral war memorial
The Duchess laid flowers she had picked herself from the garden at Birkhall Image copyright WPA Pool
Image caption The Duchess laid flowers she had picked herself from the garden at Birkhall
RAF Typhoons flew over Edinburgh Castle Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption RAF Typhoons flew over Edinburgh Castle as part of the anniversary events
Nicola Sturgeon Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Nicola Sturgeon marked the two-minute silence at St Andrew's House in Edinburgh
Nicola Sturgeon was joined by Fiona Hyslop MSP and Ch Con Iain Livingston Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption She was joined by Fiona Hyslop MSP and Police Scotland chief constable Iain Livingston
The silence at 11:00 was marked inside Central Station in Glasgow
Image caption The silence at 11:00 was marked inside Central Station in Glasgow
Staff joined veterans at Central Station
Image caption Staff joined veterans at Central Station to pay respects
Waverley Station Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Railway staff at Waverley Station marked the 75th anniversary with their own remembrance ceremony
National padre Rev Dr Karen Campbell led a service online
Image caption National padre Rev Dr Karen Campbell led a service online after public events were cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic
Aberdeen Beach
Image caption As Aberdonians stayed at home, Aberdeen Beach made the perfect canvas for this striking drawing sketched out on the sand to mark VE Day's 75th anniversary. Dougie Bogie, a full-time carer, created it with one of his clients Jack Dunlop, 75, a Royal Air Force veteran who suffers from PTSD and Dougie said it was an "honour" to be asked by Jack to do something in tribute to VE Day

At 21:00 the Queen will deliver a pre-recorded address, broadcast on BBC One at the exact moment her father, King George VI, gave a radio address 75 years ago.

