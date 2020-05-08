Nicola Sturgeon has urged people to stick to lockdown restrictions and stay at home over the bank holiday weekend.

The first minister warned that the risk remained too high for people to "ease up" at this stage.

Ms Sturgeon said sticking with the lockdown was key to driving down the rate of the infection.

And she urged people not to "throw away all the good work" they have done by putting themselves and their loved ones at risk.

'We cannot be complacent'

She said: "I know this especially tough over this long weekend when the sun is out. But I am confident majority will comply.

"We cannot allow ourselves to be complacent with this virus."

Referencing the anniversary of VE Day, Ms Sturgeon said: "Personal sacrifice for the common good is a lesson we can learn from those whose courage 75 years ago we are remembering today."

The Scottish government's lockdown measures say people should go out as little as possible in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The first minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, has announced people there will be able to exercise outside more than once a day.

Ms Sturgeon said that guidance on outdoor exercise was "the only change that we're considering in the immediate term".

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce on Sunday details of a "cautious road map" for easing restrictions in England.

Ms Sturgeon's latest stay-at-home warning comes after a large number of people were photographed in a Glasgow park apparently flouting lockdown rules.

Families and groups of sunbathers were pictured observing the two-metre distancing rules while they enjoyed the sunny weather in the city's Botanic Gardens.