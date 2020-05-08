Image caption

A picture of 94-year-old war veteran Doug Farrington saluting in commemoration makes the front of the Telegraph. The paper's top story focuses on comments by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who has written in the paper. He says the VE Day generation deserve "dignity and respect" - and those in care homes should be protected from the coronavirus. "We must do everything we can to protect our most vulnerable, many of whom protected our country in its darkest hour," he says.