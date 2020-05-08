Image copyright MarkOwens/poppyScotland Image caption Tony Hooman, from the Legion Scotland branch in Livingston, paid his respects in Edinburgh ahead of the anniversary

The 75th anniversary of VE Day is to be marked across Scotland in accordance with lockdown rules.

Public events have been cancelled but Prince Charles will lead a two-minute silence from Scotland at 11:00.

PoppyScotland and Legion Scotland have organised a number of "virtual" commemoration online activities.

People are invited to join a "collective salute" from their homes and take part in "VE day parties" using popular video calling platforms.

A series of special programmes will be shown on BBC One Scotland throughout the day.

The RAF will stage a flypast over Edinburgh, but people are urged to watch from their homes, without putting themselves at risk of coronavirus infection.

What is VE Day?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Prime Minister Winston Churchill stands on the balcony of Buckingham Palace alongside the Royal Family (with the Queen, then Princess Elizabeth, on the left) on 8 May 1945

Victory in Europe (VE) Day on 8 May 1945 saw Britain and its Allies formally accept Nazi Germany's unconditional surrender.

At 15:00, Prime Minister Winston Churchill announced on the radio that the war in Europe had come to an end, following Germany's surrender the day before.

Spontaneous partying broke out across the country as people celebrated the end of six years of armed conflict in Europe although the war with Japan continued throughout the summer.

A major programme of anniversary events had previously been planned across the UK - including veterans' parades and streets parties - and the May Day Bank Holiday was moved to 8 May.

The coronavirus outbreak meant public gatherings had to be cancelled and replaced by alternative activities that would not put people at risk.

Armed Forces charities Legion Scotland and Poppyscotland, together with the Scottish government, the military and the media, have put together a revised programme:

08:00 - military personnel and reservists at bases across Scotland will lead a "collective salute". Members of Legion Scotland and the general public can join in from their homes. Footage can be posted on social media using the hashtags #VEDay75 and #HeroesOfWW2.

- military personnel and reservists at bases across Scotland will lead a "collective salute". Members of Legion Scotland and the general public can join in from their homes. Footage can be posted on social media using the hashtags #VEDay75 and #HeroesOfWW2. 10:39 - Facebook pages of Legion Scotland and Poppyscotland will begin broadcasting a live virtual service of remembrance conducted by National Padre Karen Campbell.

- Facebook pages of Legion Scotland and Poppyscotland will begin broadcasting a live virtual service of remembrance conducted by National Padre Karen Campbell. 11:00 -Prince Charles leads the UK-wide two-minute silence from Scotland. Legion Scotland president Sir Alistair Irwin will lay a single wreath at the Stone of Remembrance in Edinburgh. The first minister has recorded a reading for the virtual service.

-Prince Charles leads the UK-wide two-minute silence from Scotland. Legion Scotland president Sir Alistair Irwin will lay a single wreath at the Stone of Remembrance in Edinburgh. The first minister has recorded a reading for the virtual service. 12:00 - the charities will make another Facebook broadcast of an hour-long tribute concert, featuring many artists who had been due to take part in a free open air concert in Edinburgh's Princes Street Gardens.

- the charities will make another Facebook broadcast of an hour-long tribute concert, featuring many artists who had been due to take part in a free open air concert in Edinburgh's Princes Street Gardens. During the afternoon, Poppyscotland is inviting households to celebrate the day at "virtual" VE Day parties on various video call platforms.

21:00 - the Queen will deliver a pre-recorded address, broadcast on BBC One at the exact moment her father, King George VI, gave a radio address 75 years ago.

First minister Nicola Sturgeon said the day was an opportunity to pay tribute to "our World War Two" generation including those who had "paid the ultimate price".

"We should be inspired by that generation's bravery, and also by their idealism and their determination, following the war, to build a better country and indeed a better world," she said.

'Difficult times'

Secretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack said: "We are all currently living through difficult times, but we will get through this.

"Now, more than ever, we can all learn from the bravery and fortitude of the wartime generation."

The BBC's coverage includes the two-minute silence and a series of special programmes including VE Day 75, starting at 14:45 BST, which will feature extracts from Sir Winston Churchill's victory speech exactly 75 years ago.

Legion Scotland chief executive Dr Claire Armstrong said despite the cancellation of formal events in Edinburgh, organisers had worked "tirelessly" to come up with safe alternatives.

"We believe the new 'virtual' programme is equally exciting and will bring the nation together in a truly unique way, while keeping everyone safe at the same time," she said.