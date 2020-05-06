Image copyright Getty Images

The number of people dying from coronavirus in Scotland has fallen for the first time, according to new statistics.

Data from the National Records of Scotland (NRS) showed that the virus was mentioned in 523 death certificates in the week to 3 May.

This was lower than the 656 deaths that were recorded the previous week.

NRS said it was the first weekly reduction in the number of deaths since reporting began on 16 March.

The latest figures bring the total number of people who have died with a confirmed or suspected case of the virus to 2,795.

Of the 523 deaths recorded in the week to 3 May which were linked to the virus, 59% occurred in care homes, with 37% in hospitals.

However the number of deaths in care homes actually fell slightly, from 339 to 310.

The proportion of all deaths in Scotland which involved coronavirus also fell week on week, from 36% to 31%.

Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services for the NRS, said this was "the first time there has been a reduction in Covid-19 related deaths from the previous week".

However he stressed that "every death from this virus is a tragedy".

An increasing share of Scotland's coronavirus deaths have occurred in care homes

Three-quarters of all Covid-19 deaths in Scotland have been of people aged over 75, with only 19 people under the age of 45 having died. under 45

Greater Glasgow and Clyde continues to record a higher rate of deaths from the virus by population than other parts of the country, while no deaths have been logged in the Western Isles.

The total number of people who have died in Scotland since the outbreak started is 3,752 higher than would normally be expected, based on the average of the last five years.

While the virus accounted for the vast majority of these so-called "excess deaths", there have also been hundreds of extra deaths linked to heart disease, strokes and dementia.